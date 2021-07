Swap out typical tomatoes for summer’s sweetest stone fruit! Peach Caprese Salad is a delicious way to switch up the classic tomato, basil and mozzarella combo that everyone starts to crave as the temps creep up. We kept the fresh cheese and fragrant herbs of the traditional recipe, but used juicy grilled peaches instead of tomatoes for extra sweetness and a little smoke. To add even more interest to the favorite summer salad, we whisked together a quick dressing of fragrant Meyer lemon, honey, olive oil and almonds (for crunch!) to drizzle over everything before serving.