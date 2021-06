I said at the time that he was going to take some time to adjust to college pitching. I think the good stats last year were sample size and teams' not having a scouting report on him yet. I imagine if he'd been able to go a full season last year he would've been in much better shape at the beginning of this year because teams would have exploited those weaknesses over the course of the year. We've seen that you can get him out about 4 or 5 different ways by taking advantage of his swing and his pitch recognition. He's managed to close some of the holes up over the course of this season, but there's still more work to do.