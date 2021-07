Whether a dependent files on their own does not keep parents from obtaining certain deductions/credits. The dependent has to state that they are being claimed by the someone else, but that doesn’t keep a parent who paid for or is paying for the student’s education from getting the write off for the education deduction provided the parents don’t make above the income threshold. Student will have to file a tax return if they make over the deduction amount which was $12,400 in 2020.