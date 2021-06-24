Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Editorial, 6/24: NCAA ruling puts outdated current model on the ropes

By Journal Star editorial board
Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaken to court over restrictions on education-related benefits for athletes, the NCAA gambled with the future of college sports on the basis of amateurism. Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected that argument, ruling that the NCAA is not immune from antitrust laws and that athletes can receive unlimited education-related benefits.

journalstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Athletes#The U S Supreme Court#Nebraska Athletics#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnbcpalmsprings.com

SCOTUS changes rules on NCAA compensation

The US Supreme Court changed the rules on college sports Monday, determining that student athletes can be compensated, somewhat — a decision that comes as college sports is facing a massive shift. This particular decision clearing the way for some education-related payments may not lead to massive contracts for Division...
NFLBoston Globe

NCAA crafting interim pay rules for athletes

NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday the association is working on interim rules that will permit college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity by July and act as a bridge until there is a permanent solution. In a memo sent to member schools and obtained by the Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes. Six states — Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico — have laws set to go into effect July 1 that would undercut existing NCAA rules and give athletes the opportunity to be paid by third parties for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances. Several other state laws could also go into effect in July. Without NCAA action, athletes in some states could be making money without putting their college eligibility in jeopardy while their counterparts in other states could be in danger of breaking NCAA rules … Former Syracuse All-American lacrosse player Kayla Treanor has a job she’s coveted since she graduated. The 27-year-old Treanor was named the third women’s lacrosse coach in Syracuse program history, succeeding Gary Gait, who also starred as a player at Syracuse and is now head coach of the men.
College Sports1490thescore.com

6/21 HR 2: Most & Least / SCOTUS rules against NCAA / Pac-12 CFB changes

On this episode of Off The Wall, Joey Keeran and Josh Nelsen share their most and least impressive moments from the weekend. The guys discuss the breaking news that the Supreme Court has ruled against the NCAA on benefits to student-athletes. And the guys discuss how Pac-12 Athletic Directors might be thinking about some of the same changes that they were discussing last week.
NFLcapradio.org

The Supreme Court Sides With NCAA Athletes In A Narrow Ruling

Faced with the prospect of reshaping college athletics, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a narrow but potentially transformative ruling Monday in a case that pitted college athletes against the National Collegiate Athletic Association. At issue in the case were NCAA rules that limit educational benefits for college players as part...
Oklahoma Stateocolly.com

Boynton, Cowboys still awaiting NCAA ruling on appeal

It has been 377 days since the NCAA handed sanctions to Oklahoma State's basketball program. Coach Mike Boynton still hasn't been given an answer on the school's appeal. "They've been telling me any day now for the past five months," Boynton said. Because of former assistant coach Lamont Evans' involvement...
College SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: The Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA

A Supreme Court ruling that went against the NCAA could open the door to schools using unlimited benefits tied to education to recruit top athletes. The NCAA’s loss in a 9-0 decision will not directly lead to play-for-pay in college athletics, but it did clear a path for future legal challenges that could be even more impactful.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

US Supreme Court Ruling Puts NCAA's Income Ban on Life Support

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled today that the National Collegiate Athletic Association violated antitrust laws by restricting colleges from providing athletes enhanced education-related benefits—such as post-graduate internships, computers, tutoring, and international study. Broader NCAA prohibitions on college athlete compensation remain in effect. James Davis, president of Fans for Fair...
NFLWRAL

Ruling Dings NCAA, but It Keeps Rule-Making Power

The NCAA’s tombstone had long ago been prepared. The marble had been polished. The cause of death — consumption — had been engraved. All that had been missing was the expiration date. It did not come Monday. When the Supreme Court unanimously upheld NCAA v. Alston to say the biggest...
College Sportsarcamax.com

Editorial: Writing's on the wall, NCAA. Pay college athletes

It’s not just mania about college hoops that puts the “madness” in March Madness. Think about the money behind NCAA basketball. John Calipari, coach of perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky, makes $8 million a year. Duke’s famed Mike Krzyzewski makes $7 million. Closer to home, University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood got $3.8 million this year.
Creighton, PAleadertimes.com

Creighton put on probation by NCAA

The NCAA put the Creighton men’s basketball program on two years’ probation Tuesday after finding a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency, while the athletic director did his own investigation and kept the findings to himself until the FBI released details of a corruption scandal. The Bluejays also were docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions, among other […]
College Sportscbs19news

Breaking down the NCAA ruling

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local legal analyst breaks down the NCAA Supreme Court case ruling. The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously sided with former college players against the NCAA. The court ruled the NCAA can't prohibit students from receiving education-related benefits, which are often offered to students who are...
U.S. PoliticsJacksonville Journal Courier

What does the NCAA Supreme Court ruling mean?

In a unanimous ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of NCAA athletes against the NCAA that the NCAA's limits on the kinds of education-related payments schools can make to compensate athletes violate antitrust laws. The Supreme Court kept the NCAA's caps on non-education-related payments in place, however.
College SportsPosted by
CNN

The big problem with the NCAA ruling

The Supreme Court's backing education-related payments to student athletes is long-overdue, but hardly enough to expect from the billion dollar NCAA, writes Jeff Pearlman, which is engaged in a scam; taking young men and women—many of whom are Black and brown--for all they're worth. Athletes deserve a salary that directly correlates to the financial benefits they provide a school.
Congress & CourtsSanta Cruz Sentinel

Editorial: Supreme Court warning to NCAA a welcome first step

The U.S. Supreme Court put the NCAA on notice Monday that it may need a new business model that doesn’t exploit college athletes for financial gain. It’s a good first step in righting the injustices student players have endured for more than a century, but it doesn’t go far enough.
Congress & Courtsconservativeangle.com

SCOTUS Rules On NCAA “Not Above The Law”

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court, in the recent decision, that the NCAA sought “immunity from the normal operation of the antitrust laws,” but the court declined to give it, in a unanimous decision. Fox News ‘reported’:. The Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous decision Monday that the NCAA...
College SportsPosted by
Axios

The NCAA model is unraveling

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NCAA on Monday, issuing another significant blow to the embattled organization. Why it matters: The ruling in NCAA vs. Alston chips away at core aspects of amateurism and opens the door for future legal challenges that could upend the NCAA's current business model built on unpaid labor.