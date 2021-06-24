Editorial, 6/24: NCAA ruling puts outdated current model on the ropes

NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday the association is working on interim rules that will permit college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity by July and act as a bridge until there is a permanent solution. In a memo sent to member schools and obtained by the Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes. Six states — Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico — have laws set to go into effect July 1 that would undercut existing NCAA rules and give athletes the opportunity to be paid by third parties for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances. Several other state laws could also go into effect in July. Without NCAA action, athletes in some states could be making money without putting their college eligibility in jeopardy while their counterparts in other states could be in danger of breaking NCAA rules … Former Syracuse All-American lacrosse player Kayla Treanor has a job she’s coveted since she graduated. The 27-year-old Treanor was named the third women’s lacrosse coach in Syracuse program history, succeeding Gary Gait, who also starred as a player at Syracuse and is now head coach of the men.