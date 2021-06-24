Dodgers’ defense, bullpen let them down as Padres sweep series

The Colorado Rockies have won the first two games of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres by a combined score of 11-6, and aim for the sweep this afternoon. Despite San Diego's recent struggles, they are still -197 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Padres have won just two of their last ten games, and can blame their struggles on an inconsistent offense that has scored just 13 total runs in those eight losses. Today's starter, Blake Snell (2-3, 4.97 ERA), is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two career starts at Coors Field. He is opposed by Colorado's Kyle Freeland, who is still looking for his first win after four starts while pitching to a 9.00 ERA in that span. Freeland is 3-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 career appearances (ten starts) against the Padres.