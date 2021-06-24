LIVESTREAM Sweden: Örebro Black Knights @ Carlstad Crusaders, June 24, 19:00 CET (7 pm, 1 pm ET)

The Helsinki Roosters will host the Helsinki Wolverines (0-1) in this capital city rivalry game as Finland’s Maple League heads into its second weekend of play. The Roosters are looking to start their season off with a win and get back in contention after missing the playoffs in 2020’s condensed season. Meanwhile, the cross-town Wolverines lost their season opener and will have show improvement if they want to replicate the success that brought them to the championship Maple Bowl last season.