LIVESTREAM Sweden: Örebro Black Knights @ Carlstad Crusaders, June 24, 19:00 CET (7 pm, 1 pm ET)

By Alex Malchow
americanfootballinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Örebro Black Knights (2-0) will visit the Carlstad Crusaders (1-1) in an exciting Thursday night Midsummer Swedish Superserien matchup. Both teams seem to be filled with talent and are seen by fans as true contenders for the 2021 title. This matchup has all the ingredients for a great game as these two evenly matched squads will meet up under the lights in Karlstad.

www.americanfootballinternational.com
