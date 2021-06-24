LIVESTREAM Sweden: Uppsala 86ers @ Stockholm Mean Machines, June 24, 19:00 CET (7 pm, 1 pm ET)
The Stockholm Mean Machines (1-1) will play host to the Uppsala 86ers (0-2) Thursday, June 24 in the final game of the Swedish Superserien regular season. The Mean Machines are looking to bounce back after being upset by the Örebro Black Knights last week. Stockholm is eager to get back to winning as they prepare for the playoffs and hopefully a chance to reclaim the Swedish title on July 10th.