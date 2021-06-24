LIVESTREAM Sweden: Uppsala 86ers @ Stockholm Mean Machines, June 24, 19:00 CET (7 pm, 1 pm ET)

Spain you have already perfectly drawn up your travel plan for this Eurocup. The men of Luis Enrique they arrived to Copenhagen about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. In the capital of Denmark they will live the hours prior to the match belonging to the round of 16 against Croatia. In the Parken, where the duel will take place, Luis Enrique Y Boil They will hold the press conferences prior to the match and, subsequently, they will complete the last training session before the match.