Opinion: Commentary: July 1: New Law Day

Several new laws take effect July 1 in Mississippi, including one that will allow home delivery of liquor, wine or beer from local stores. The deliveries are authorized by House Bill 1135. Buyers will have to prove they are at least 21, delivery people will have to be at least that old and deliveries cannot be made to any person who “appears intoxicated.” The new law specifies deliveries may only be made within 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) of the store selling the alcohol, and they may not be made in dry cities or counties.