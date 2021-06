New Lions’ GM Brad Holmes reflected on how things have gone for him so far since joining a new franchise as a lead decision-maker. “The most difficult part, I’d say, is finding the time and carving out the time to do the pure evaluation and scouting of football part of it,” Holmes told Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com. “Now that’s why you have to have a great staff around you that you really, really trust,” Holmes said. “I do think we have that with Ray Agnew and Lance Newmark and John Dorsey. You trust those guys to make sure that when you can’t get to it, those guys you know are taking care of it and getting to it.”