I have worked as a freelance copy editor for textbook publishers for over 20 years. I have read hundreds of textbooks and worked for nearly every textbook publisher in America. Never have I come across anything that might remotely be called “critical race theory.” The textbooks I proofread teach almost exactly the same milquetoast history I was taught as a Montana elementary school student in the 1980s. Those who invest energy in opposing CRT might first ask if such a thing even exists in K-12 education — and secondly who benefits from their outrage.