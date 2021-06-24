F9 review: Fast & Furious franchise 'wilder and more explosive than ever'

Considering this is the ninth instalment in the central Fast & Furious series then you probably know what you’re going to get going in.

Despite having retired with his young son Brian, Dominic Toretto ( Vin Diesel ) and wife Letty Ortiz ( Michelle Rodriguez ) find their new family life shattered in F9 when their old comrades Roman Pearce ( Tyrese Gibson ), Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Ramsey ( Nathalie Emmanuel ) require their help uncovering the culprit behind a mystery related to their old employer, Mr Nobody ( Kurt Russell ).

This latest international mission sees the crew on their most outlandish journey yet that reunites Dom with both his beloved sister Mia ( Jordana Brewster ) and an all-new antagonist in the form of their long-lost brother: super-spy and terrorist Jakob Toretto ( John Cena ).

What secrets will Dom discover about his family’s past?

Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) faces off with brother Jakob (John Cena) in F9 ( Image: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Well, quite a lot that the series didn’t let audiences know for the other films but it never hurts to delve into the characters’ backstories, even if it feels like a soap opera retcon to provide some dramatic conflict and occasionally feels unnecessarily drawn out.

Offering all of the formulaic elements we have come to expect from the franchise, director Justin Lin - the man behind the fourth to sixth films - once again takes the series to even more cartoonish places than the previous instalments with utterly impossible death-defying stunts.

However, the series has become even more self-aware - acknowledging the sheer invincibility of its characters and the tropes and cliches it plays with.

Michelle Rodriguez returns as Dom's wife, Letty Ortiz ( Image: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

The humour is stronger than ever here and the team dynamics and absurd action set pieces are wilder and more explosive than ever.

Yet, sometimes when the emotions should hit home instead the proclamations of ‘Family’ feel unintentionally close to self-parody - even if they are entirely on-brand.

Importantly, the returning cast is as reliable as ever. Diesel is once again delivering the gruff and fatherly Dom Toretto we know and love, with Rodriguez reliably steely as his soulmate Letty.

Ludacris (right) and Tyrese Gibson are back as duo Tej and Roman ( Image: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Once again the comedic double act of Gibson and Ludacris is a highlight - particularly in the most fantastical moment of the series yet.

Even Emmanuel gets to do more than deliver bland exposition with a comedic sequence of her own, while it is also nice to see Brewster get stuck into the action herself rather than be left to look pained on the sidelines.

The incomparable Helen Mirren also makes her mark once more as the series’ answer to EastEnders’ Peggy Mitchell, Queenie Shaw, receiving her own memorable heist and car chase sequence of her own.

Will Jakob team up with the evil Cipher (Charlize Theron, right)? ( Image: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Sadly, Charlize Theron’s evil hacker Cipher does not get to do a whole lot this time around but does get to do her best Hannibal Lecter impression from behind a glass cell wall.

Thankfully, we do get a strong antagonist in the form of Cena’s tortured Jakob, who proves to be almost superhuman in his physical abilities against Dom - who gets some rather incredible moments of his own. Amusingly, the moralistic choices of how the team treat his character, however, once again prove questionable.

Longtime series fans will also welcome the return of Sung Kang as the presumed-deceased Han in a very convoluted but convenient conspiracy that you will be only too happy to buy in this series.

The series hits newly fantastical heights ( Image: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

With further surprising cameos, additional double-crosses, diverse locations, CGI heavy stunts and a game ensemble, F9 does exactly what it says on the tin and will once again leave you questioning just how much further the series can go away from the rather small scale car racing first film released two decades ago.

Verdict

F9 offers Fast & Furious fans exactly what they would expect but takes proceedings to even more outlandish, cheesy and amusing places than they have ever been before.

*F9 is released in UK cinemas on June 24, 2020.