Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers’ defense, bullpen let them down as Padres sweep series

By Bill Plunkett
OCRegister
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — It is part of Trevor Bauer’s brand that he speaks truth to power. After the San Diego Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Dodgers with a 5-3 win on Wednesday night, Bauer might have spoken truth to his own locker room. “They’re good. We know they’re...

www.ocregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Jake Cronenworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets drop series finale to Padres as bullpen struggles

After taking the first two games at home, the Mets were looking to sweep the series against the Padres but were unable to do so after an overworked bullpen fell apart to give the Padres a 7-3 win. Joey Lucchesi has looked much better as of late and looked to...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Win Season Series vs. Padres

The Mets took two of three games from the San Diego Padres this past weekend. It still feels slightly disappointing, though, doesn’t it? The team was on the verge of a sweep if they could’ve just gotten through Fernando Tatis Jr. in the seventh inning Sunday. As I’m typing that, it feels a bit ludicrous, and that’s fair. So, two of three is good, and it’s solid against one of the best teams in baseball.
MLBDurango Herald

Blackmon, Rockies sweep past Padres

DENVER – Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. to beat the stumbling San Diego Padres 8-7 on Wednesday. Tatis hit a 477-foot homer, the longest of his career and his NL-leading...
MLBgaslampball.com

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres series preview

Remember when the Padres and Dodgers matched up against one another seven times in a ten say timeframe in April? That was a whole lot of fun. The Padres have taken four out of the first seven games thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr. homering five times in three games in a series win at Dodger Stadium.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Hopeful That Cody Bellinger Can Return For the Padres Series

Just before game time on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the Dodgers moved Cody Bellinger to the injured list. The writing was on the walls with Bellinger sitting out the weekend games as well as Monday and Tuesday. But Dave Roberts and the medical staff were still hopeful that he could rebound quickly from the hamstring issue.
MLBCBS Sports

Behind Joe Musgrove, hot Padres look to sweep Dodgers

A week ago, the San Diego Padres limped back to San Diego from a 1-5 trip that extended their plunge to 4-13 over 17 games. Now, the Padres have won six straight games at Petco Park and will go for a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.
MLBchatsports.com

ESPN Adds 2 Games From Dodgers-Padres Series For National Broadcasts

ESPN announced they have picked up two games from the upcoming series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to air nationally on Monday and Wednesday. Both games, which are being played at Petco Park, begin at 7 p.m. following the College World Series. The games will also be available on the ESPN App and not subject to local blackout restrictions, which for the Dodgers amounts to both contests additionally airing on SportsNet LA.
MLBsandiegosun.com

Padres welcome Dodgers for huge NL series

The next three days won't exactly be what the prognosticators predicted for Petco Park in San Diego. Entering the season, the Padres were projected to be the main threat to the Dodgers' eight-season reign in the National League West. Well, the San Francisco Giants have changed all that. Sothe Padres...
MLBbettingpros.com

Padres look for sweep of the Reds

The San Diego Padres have won the first three games of their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds by a combined score of 21-11, and look to complete the sweep today. The Padres are -167 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cincinnati's Luis Castillo (2-9, 5.83 ERA) is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA in five career starts against San Diego. He is opposed by Dinelson Lamet (1-2, 3.33 ERA), who has lost back-to-back starts and only completed five innings once this year. The Padres have now won four consecutive home games against Cincinnati, and are 45-17 in their last 62 games as a home favorite. The Reds are hoping last night's five run effort results in a win today, as they are 4-0 in their last four games after they score five or more runs in the previous game.
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers and Padres Set to Start Another Important Series

Despite continued bullpen issues, the Los Angeles Dodgers are back to their consistent winning ways. The Dodgers are 12-5 for the month of June and 10-2 over their last 12 games. They are 1.5 games out of first place in the NL West. Los Angeles is coming off of a...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Crowd should make Dodgers series even more intense; Pham regaining strength; Grisham battling

A brief “Beat L.A.” chant broke out a few minutes after the Padres completed a four-game sweep with a 3-2 victory over the Reds yesterday afternoon. As Petco Park announcer Alex Miniak reminded the departing crowd of the upcoming series against the Dodgers, the video board prompted the chant with a flashing “Beat L.A.” But still, it was a reminder of what is to come over the next three nights.
MLBaudacy.com

Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st sweep of rivals in 8 seasons

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The last time the San Diego Padres swept the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, in September 2010, right-hander Joe Musgrove was just starting his senior year at Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon. When the Padres got their most recent sweep of LA, at Dodger...
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres homer past Dodgers, complete sweep with 5-3 decision

Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado each hit a solo home run in the first, Victor Caratini added another in the seventh en route to elevating the Padres over the Dodgers by a score of 5-3 to complete the Friars’ first sweep of their divisional rivals in eight years. The last time they did it inside Petco Park, however, was in September of 2010, so it’s been a long time coming you could say.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

K's for Days for Clayton Kershaw

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. K’s for Days for Clayton Kershaw. Dodgers star southpaw Clayton Kershaw turned...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers offense goes quiet as Padres take series-opener

The Dodgers’ three-game winning streak came to an end on Monday night, as they fell to the Padres, 6-2. After winning the first two games in the season series, the Dodgers have now lost five of their last six games against San Diego. It was a quiet night from the...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Bullpen Avoids Total Collapse To Sweep Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished off their visit to Chase Field by hanging on for a 9-8 win and series sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who had a franchise-worst losing streak extended to 17 games. The Dodgers took a lead in the third inning on Justin Turner’s RBI single, which...
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES EEK OUT SWEEP

June 23, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padress held off the Dodgers last night. They looked to complete the sweep tonight against Trevor Bauer for L.A. against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Msugrove. Jake Cronenworth continued his home run dominance with a solo home run to...