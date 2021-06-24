Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Beware poison hemlock in bloom throughout Pa.

By Karen Mansfield newsroom@heraldstandard.com
heraldstandard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoison hemlock, an invasive species – and the plant responsible for the death of the Greek philosopher Socrates – is in full bloom in Pennsylvania. Poison hemlock is part of the carrot family, but is toxic to humans and livestock. “It’s actually a beautiful plant. It’s a shame that it’s...

www.heraldstandard.com
