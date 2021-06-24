Minnesota's backyard: Amid rolling farmland, a secret slice of water and woods at Carley State Park
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Southeastern Minnesota is a place of geographic deception. The rolling farmland that covers much of the state's "toe" seems to stretch on forever. But then a leisurely drive past silos and farmhouses and miles upon miles of corn stalks is broken in dramatic fashion. In a place like Welch or Lake Zumbro, one drops suddenly into a green river valley where towering big woods seemingly transport visitors to another place entirely.