Heliogen, Inc. is a Pasadena-based company that is trying to augment solar technology for other purposes. Heliogen is using its “field of mirrors” technology to concentrate the sun’s light to an excess of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit – a sort of death ray. Heliogen sees opportunity in mining and smelting operations by miners to rival traditional fossil fuel sources. The company was founded by Bill Gross (not the former PIMCO guy). In the past, concentrated solar technologies were unable to get hot enough to make cement and steel. Heliogen is seeks to disrupt the industrial process space of making cement and steel making.