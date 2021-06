Paolo Espino is our favorite starter. We called him first. Nope. We called it. Espino tossed a total of five scoreless innings on 53 pitches this afternoon in the nation’s capital, holding a struggling Pittsburgh Pirates (who had lost nine straight going into the series finale) to just three hits in what ended up a 3-1 win for the Washington Nationals. Yan Gomes’ solo home run and Josh Bell’s two-run shot provided all the offense the home team needed to finish a three-game sweep.