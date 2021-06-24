Cancel
'I always had a fascination with her': Richard Marx opens up on happy five-year marriage to wife Daisy Fuentes

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Richard Marx opening up about his marriage to Daisy Fuentes, said he 'always had a fascination with' the beauty dating back to the 80s.

'It wasn't just that she was so beautiful,' the Right Here Waiting singer, 57, told People Wednesday. 'It was her vibe. I remember thinking, "I bet we would get along great." I always had a fascination with her.'

Marx and Fuentes tied the knot to Fuentes, 54, in December of 2015; he was previously wed to actress Cynthia Rhodes, 64, from 1989 until 2014, with their separation in July of 2013. The former couple share three sons, Brandon, 30, Lucas, 28, and Jesse, 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qciF_0adlVG0200
The latest: Richard Marx, 64, opening up about his marriage to Daisy Fuentes, 54, said he 'always had a fascination with' the beauty dating back to the 80s. The pair were snapped in LA in 2019 

The Satisfied artist said he and Fuentes, who was the first Latina video jockey on MTV, are 'so in tune with each other.

'I'm in love in the most freeing way I've ever experienced,' he said. It's a beautiful thing.'

Marx had reached out to Fuentes on Instagram following his separation to Rhodes, inviting her to attend his concert in Los Angeles.

'When I met Daisy, I was flailing a bit,' Marx said. 'I very quickly saw things in her that made me feel like, "That's my person." But I was like, "Do I want to be in another relationship already?" I had just become single for the first time in my life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fthk3_0adlVG0200
Marx was snapped at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles last year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzr7F_0adlVG0200
In harmony: The Satisfied artist said he and Fuentes, who was the first Latina video jockey on MTV, are 'so in tune with each other'

The Children of the Night performer said that their courtship came amid 'a really tumultuous time' and Fuentes called things off when they were dating for six months.

'She went, "I need to be able to trust this to not be a rebound." So we stopped seeing each other for a while, but I was completely hung up on her,' Marx said. 'I remember thinking, "I can't let her go."'

Marx said they eventually reconnected as friends and things went from there.

Said the singer-songwriter: 'We learned about each other as friends, and it only deepened our relationship so that when we started seeing each other again, we knew much more about each other. We were intrigued by each other.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36aUw7_0adlVG0200
Ups-and-downs: The Children of the Night performer said that their courtship came amid 'a really tumultuous time' and Fuentes called things off when they were dating for six months

He said that Fuentes' strong relationship with his grown sons helped solidify things.

'It took a while for everyone to feel comfortable meeting and getting to know each other, but my boys could see how happy I was,' Marx said. 'Pretty early on, one of my sons blew my mind when he raised a glass while we were having dinner and said, "I want to make a toast to Daisy, because I've never seen my father so happy."

He continued: 'That's a pretty heavy, powerful thing to do ... I'm so lucky that they seem to really like hanging out with us, which is pretty awesome.'

Marx told the outlet that it took two years for the pair to start seriously talking about marriage.

'I really wanted her to be my family,' the Hold On To The Nights artist said. 'We ended up getting married for the only reason that really makes sense, which is no reason. There was no agenda.'

Marx is preparing to release his memoir Stories to Tell July 6.

