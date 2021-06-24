Bayern Munich 'are looking to extend Chelsea target Niklas Sule's contract'... with the £30million-rated central defender out of contract at the Allianz Arena next summer

Chelsea transfer target Niklas Sule could be about to extend his Bayern Munich for a further year.

The centre back, who is currently playing for Germany at Euro 2020, sees his current deal with the Bundesliga champions expire next summer.

However, Sport Bild are reporting via The Sun that Bayern want to extend his contract until 2023.

The Champions League winners have been aware of Sule's contract uncertainty for a while and are still interesting in making a bid for a player rated at £30million they consider one of their top targets, with the 25-year-old in and out of the team under Hansi Flick amid reported unhappiness that the incoming Germany head coach was unhappy at Sule's conditioning on his arrival for pre-season last summer.

Sule has denied that he lacked discipline though, telling Suddeutchse Zeitung: 'Some chatterbox spread it (the rumour about his weight) and the people take it over.

'I moved to Bayern in 2017 for 20million. People said: "What does he want there? He's not playing a game!" And I worked my way into it and made a lot of games. But I don't talk about it all the time.'

Sule made 20 Bundesliga appearances this season after an injury-disrupted season at the Allianz Arena.

The former Hoffenheim player also did not start for Germany in Group F, with his only action coming against Portugal after replacing Ilkay Gundogan on 73 minutes.