More holidays agony as Angela Merkel calls on EU to slap Brits with quarantine

Angela Merkel was speaking on Wednesday (Image: REUTERS)

In a fresh blow to holidaymakers Angela Merkel has called on European countries to force travelling Brits to quarantine amid soaring case numbers.

The German Chancellor said on Wednesday she would like other EU countries to follow her country's lead.

This would involve requiring people entering from countries where there are high levels of the Delta variant, like the UK, to go into quarantine, as is the case in Germany.

She told the Bundestag lower house of parliament: "In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine.

"And that's not the case in every European country, and that's what I would like to see."

It comes ahead of an expected update to England's travel list, which is due on Thursday night, with hopes that more travel destinations, including Malta and the Balearic Islands, will be added to the green list.

Most travel destinations require a quarantine on returning (Image: Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror)

A Downing Street spokesman said of the German threat: "That's a matter for individual countries to decide their own policies as we do ours.

"We will continue to speak to our European partners about the reopening of travel in a safe and secure way."

Meanwhile, there have been discussions on a move to replace ­quarantine with daily testing for those with two vaccinations, with children exempt from the self-isolation rules.

Matt Hancock said earlier that the government was looking at how to scrap the requirement for people to isolate for 10 days on returning from amber countries.

He said daily testing “has not been clinically advised yet” but added: “We’re working on it. We’re working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe.

“That’s the whole purpose of the vaccination programme, that’s why it’s so important that every adult goes out and gets the jab.”

Brits can travel from the UK to green list nations and back again and not have to quarantine but travellers still must take Covid tests.

For amber countries, which make up the majority of the list, testing is required as well as a 10-day quarantine for people returning.

Case numbers are continuing to rise in the UK, where the Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the disease.

Latest government figures show that there were another 16,135 new cases on Wednesday, compared to 11,625 the previous day, the highest number of new cases since early February.

There were also a further 19 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test.