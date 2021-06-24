Singapore files 105 new charges against oil trader Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HEINY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.