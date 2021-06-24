Cancel
Singapore files 105 new charges against oil trader Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's public prosecutor on Thursday filed an additional 105 charges against Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, relating to $2.23 billion in fraudulent disbursements. Hin Leong, one of Asia's largest oil traders, was wound up in March after failing...

WorldPosted by
Reuters

Singapore files 13 more charges in massive nickel trading fraud

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Singapore prosecutors on Monday filed 13 additional charges against a local businessman in relation to a scheme that allegedly raised more than S$1 billion ($746 million) from investors to fund bogus nickel trades. Authorities in the city state have implicated Ng Yu Zhi, a former...
Public Safetymaritime-executive.com

Shipowner O.K. Lim Faces an Additional 105 Charges of Fraud

Shipowner and oil trader Lim Oon Kuin, better known as O.K. Lim, now faces an additional 105 charges in connection with an alleged fraudulent scheme at his now-defunct trading house, Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd. Lim already faces 25 charges related to allegations that he instructed a Hin Leong executive...
Politicswsau.com

Russia to keep U.S. dollar in its forex reserves, central bank says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia plans to keep the U.S. dollar in its international forex reserves despite the general “de-dollarisation” of its financial system, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday, speaking on Bloomberg TV. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Economywtvbam.com

French court rejects constitutional challenge by UBS in tax case

PARIS (Reuters) – A French court on Monday rejected a challenge filed by Swiss bank UBS linked to constitutional aspects of its French tax case, confirming that judges would rule on the lender’s appeal against a 4.5 billion euros fine on Sept. 27. UBS is looking to overturn a 2019...
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

John Wood Group settles bribery issues with Brazil, UK and US

The charges stem from the activity of Amec Foster Wheeler, which it acquired in 2017. Scotland’s John Wood Group said June 25 it had reached a multilateral settlement to resolve bribery and corruption charges in Brazil and elsewhere. The company said it agreed to pay a $177mn settlement to resolve...
Businesshot96.com

Swiss bank UBS to allow most staff to adopt hybrid working

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS Group will allow most staff to mix remote working with time spent in the office, Switzerland’s biggest bank said on Monday, taking a more relaxed approach than some of its Wall Street rivals. “We are committed to offering our employees the flexibility for hybrid working where...
Energy Industryktwb.com

Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche bond sale – document

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar Petroleum hired a group of banks to arrange a four-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, comprising five, 10 and 20-year conventional bonds, as well a 30-year Formosa portion, a document showed on Monday. QP, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, hired Citi and...
BusinessWiredpr News

Deutsche Bank has compensated the Spanish winemaker for the Forex scandal

Deutsche Bank pays over 10 million euros to Europe’s largest wine exporter to resolve dispute over alleged misappropriation of foreign exchange derivatives by lender internal probe which has already led to the departure of two senior officials. Late last year Deutsche sent a large delegation to Madrid to negotiate the...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HEINY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.
Businessfa-mag.com

UBS To Let Two-Thirds Of Employees Adopt Permanent Hybrid Work

UBS Group AG will permanently allow as many as two-thirds of its employees to mix working at home and the office, as it seeks a recruitment edge over some Wall Street banks taking a more hardline approach. The lender’s move is being led by Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers, according...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Businessfinews.com

UBS CEO Talks Archegos, Dutch Probe, Job Cuts

The Swiss bank's new boss sat down with a print outlet for the first time, addressing a money laundering scandal, job cuts in a strategy review, and consequences from $800 million in losses from Archegos. Only in Switzerland: Eight months into the top job at UBS, Ralph Hamers granted his...
Businesstherealdeal.com

UBS Group going hybrid as workers return

Not every bank is giving love to office landlords: UBS Group AG plans to deploy a hybrid work model. The Swiss multinational investment bank said about two-thirds of its employees will have flexibility to work at home for part of the week after they return to their workplace, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. The date for a return hasn’t been set.
BusinessUS News and World Report

GFG Alliance Says It Can Pay Back Creditors After Major Restructuring

LONDON (Reuters) -The GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said on Monday it was progressing with a major restructuring which will allow it to pay back creditors after its main lender Greensill Capital collapsed in March. "This in turn will allow GFG to refocus its business, protect jobs...
Animalskfgo.com

France’s highest appeals court rules glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s highest administrative appeals court ruled on Monday that the glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal. France suspended the glue-trapping of songbirds last year, but had stopped short of abolishing the controversial practice which is criticised as barbaric by bird lovers and banned under European Union regulations. (Reporting...
Carsmodernreaders.com

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €245.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.67 ($299.61).
StocksBusiness Insider

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market bucked the weak trend seen across Europe on Monday, but ended just marginally up despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory. Buying interest was subdued due to a lack of positive triggers. The benchmark SMI ended with a small gain of...