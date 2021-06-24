Editorial: We can get a LEAD on preventing lives of crime in ABQ

There has been much focus in the Albuquerque metro area and elsewhere on the concepts of “not criminalizing our residents” and “restorative justice.”. Unfortunately, those concepts have not been made realities more than a handful of times in the metro area – even though we’ve had a program for two years dedicated to helping those defendants accused of low-level crimes who are struggling with mental health issues and/or addiction to get out, and stay out, of the legal system.