Philips’ Hue Amarant Ambiance Outdoor Light adds a dash of colour to your backyard
Though I've always been interested in gardening, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and being stuck at home nearly all the time, I've really dove headfirst into the hobby. Whether it's borrowing a few flat rocks from a nearby Lake Ontario retaining wall for a path, building overpriced raised wooden garden beds or trying to outsmart the never-ending onslaught of animals trying to eat my plants, I've enjoyed every moment of creating my personal backyard oasis over the past year.