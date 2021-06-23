Philips’ Hue Amarant Ambiance Outdoor Light adds a dash of colour to your backyard

If you have a smart light setup from the same brand, you’ll love the Philips Hue Wall Switch Module. It installs behind your existing light switches, and it lets you turn the switch you already have into a smart switch. This means your smart lighting setup is always within reach. You can use the app or your voice to turn on and off your switches when you connect this gadget. So you don’t have to get up from your comfortable spot to turn off the lights you accidentally left on. When you use the connected app, it’s easy to select light scenes and customize how the gadget works in your home. You can personalize the ambiance and feel of any room. Finally, as a battery-powered gadget, it has a long lifespan of at least five years.