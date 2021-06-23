Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Thinx underwear PFAS lawsuit survives bid to dismiss

By Sebastien Malo
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBJVZ_0adlUGtP00
A woman uses her cellular phone as she sits underneath advertisements for Thinx brand "period proof underwear" as they ride the subway in New York March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - A proposed class action lawsuit that accuses Thinx Inc of endangering consumers over allegations its reusable and washable period underwear contain a toxic chemical partly survived a motion to dismiss in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge James Selna allowed most claims to proceed in the class proposed by two California residents who purchased Thinx's "period-proof" undergarments and allege that the product contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances at harmful levels.

Thinx and its attorneys at Morrison and Foerster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Erin Ruben, an attorney with Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman who represents the plaintiffs, Destini Kanan and Haley Burgess, said: "We look forward to continuing to litigate this case on behalf of the many women who have purchased Thinx's products."

The putative class action against the New York startup, commenced in November, cites the plaintiffs' independent testing that found Thinx underwear contain PFAS above trace amounts.

The Biden administration has sought funding to clean up PFAS-contaminated industrial sites and to conduct research on the chemical's effects.

PFAS, nicknamed "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily, have been associated with various illnesses including kidney cancer.

Selna in his ruling tossed claims of implied warranty of the merchandise under California law. The plaintiffs failed to meet the requirements to state their claims, including because they did not allege the underwear aren't fit for use, he said.

The judge also tossed claims for negligent failure to warn, reasoning that the Food and Drug Administration does not require the disclosure of individual ingredients in menstrual hygiene products.

Claims that survived Thinx's April motion to dismiss include express warranty, unjust enrichment, as well as violations of California's Unfair Competition Law and of the False Advertising Law.

The judge also denied Thinx's bid to eject non-California class members from the lawsuit.

The putative class includes all persons residing in the United States who purchased the underwear.

Thinx Underwear gained notoriety when it made Time magazine's list of "25 Best New Inventions of 2015."

The case is Destini Kanan v. Thinx Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:20-cv-10341.

For Destini Kanan: Erin Ruben of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

For Thinx, Inc.: Purvi Patel of Morrison & Foerster

New lawsuit claims Thinx menstrual underwear contains toxic 'forever chemicals'

