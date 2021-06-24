Cancel
Zwingle, IA

U.S. Marshals: Man arrested in Zwingle on drug trafficking charges

By Telegraph Herald
 4 days ago

ZWINGLE, Iowa — An Illinois man was arrested by federal law enforcement officials in Zwingle on drug trafficking charges Wednesday. Untavious Davenport, 39, faces charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He was indicted by a grand jury in the Western District of Missouri in June 2020 on federal charges out of Springfield, Mo. Officials had been looking for him since then, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

