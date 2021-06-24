Alexia Jayy Pours Her Heart Out On “Who Raised You?”

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.