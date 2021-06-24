Dubuque County supervisors frustrated with vaccination momentum slowing
Members of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voiced frustration this week with what they see as slowing momentum in the county’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. During a regular report on pandemic response, Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert and county Auditor Kevin Dragotto discouraged the idea of offering cash incentives to county residents to get vaccinated. Lambert also rejected the idea of offering vaccinations at bars or events with live entertainment.www.telegraphherald.com