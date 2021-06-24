Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque County, IA

Dubuque County supervisors frustrated with vaccination momentum slowing

By BENJAMIN FISHER benjamin.fisher@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voiced frustration this week with what they see as slowing momentum in the county’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. During a regular report on pandemic response, Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert and county Auditor Kevin Dragotto discouraged the idea of offering cash incentives to county residents to get vaccinated. Lambert also rejected the idea of offering vaccinations at bars or events with live entertainment.

www.telegraphherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Minnesota State
County
Dubuque County, IA
Dubuque County, IA
Government
Dubuque County, IA
Vaccines
Dubuque County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Alcohol#Visa#The Board Of Supervisors#Younkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.