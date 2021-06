The Taiwan Government have plans to phase out nuclear power generation by 2025. Nuclear power installed capacity decreased from 4.9GW to 3.8GW, at a negative CAGR 1.2%. The capacity will reach zero by 2025 as per government plans. Taiwan was prompted to rethink its nuclear power program in 2011, in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan. This led to the government placing one of its upcoming nuclear reactors on standby and postponing the construction of the other indefinitely. Existing reactors are set to be decommissioned after their useful life is over. Taiwan intends to fill the gap created by the retirement of its nuclear power plants with renewable power capacity. To support the development of renewable energy, the government passed the Renewable Energy Development Act in 2009 (further amended in 2019) which set a target of 27GW of installed capacity coming from renewables by 2025.