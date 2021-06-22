Cancel
US airports to receive $8BILLION in federal funds to help them recover from the pandemic, FAA announces

By Associated Press, Rob Taub For Dailymail.Com
Airports around the country will share $8 billion in federal grants to help them recover from the pandemic, which caused a steep drop in air travel and a loss of revenue that airports expect from airlines and passengers.

Most of the money will go to big airports with commercial airline service. They will share $6.5 billion based on the number of passenger boardings, plus another $800 million to offer rent relief to companies that operate concessions such as food and retail outlets in terminals.

Airports must keep at least 90% of the workers they had before the pandemic to receive one of the grants, which will handled by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Congress approved the money as part of a pandemic-relief measure that President Joe Biden signed in March. The Biden administration said the grants would protect airport jobs and construction projects as travel recovers.

The FAA said several hundred airports will get grant money, including $175.7 million for Seattle-Tacoma International, $115 million for Philadelphia International, $74.3 million for Daniel K. Inouye International in Honolulu, $56.2 million for St. Louis Lambert International, and $50.6 million for Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina.

There are nearly 500 commercial airports in the U.S., according to an industry group, Airports Council International-North America.

The group projects that they will lose more than $40 billion from the pandemic by next March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOIvA_0adlTc9U00
Commerical airlines across the United States will share half-a-billion dollars they are receiving for the amount of passengers that board with them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyT66_0adlTc9U00
Pandemic losses for airlines are expected to be over $40B by March of 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lc5rm_0adlTc9U00
Airports in Seattle, Philadelphia and St. Louis make up just a few of the hundreds that will get the assistance from the FAA 

ACI reported in January that airports were to lose $17B between April 2021 and March of 2022.

The group said those numbers were added on to the $23B in projected losses that piled up from March 2020 to this past March.

'After a very difficult 2020, our airports still face significant revenue losses for the foreseeable future due to the steep, prolonged downturn in passenger traffic,' said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke.

'These mounting losses, coupled with increased operational costs, will impede airports from investing in much-needed infrastructure projects, at a time when they continue to foot the bill for extensive facility upgrades and enhanced health and safety practices to limit the spread of COVID.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjCne_0adlTc9U00

The help for the airports comes after airline travel in the country reached its highest levels post-pandemic on Memorial Day weekend and COVID restrictions have lessened around the nation.

Data from the Transportation Security Administration recorded more than 1.9 million people passing through security checkpoints at American airports on Memorial Day - more than 400 percent more than last year, when just 353,261 people traveled through American airports on the federal holiday.

While the number of people traveling is rising, 2021 figures were far below 2019 Memorial Day numbers, which saw nearly 2.5 million travelers before the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation.

On Tuesday, 1,795,141 people passed through US airports - way up on the 471,421 that traveled on the same day in 2020, but still down on the 2,506,510 in 2019.

