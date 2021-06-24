Cancel
Native American Bank lands significant investment

 5 days ago

A financial institution established by famed Native banker and activist Elouise Cobell is celebrating a significant investment by the second largest bank in America. Bank of America recently announced that it had deposited $10 million into the holding company for the Denver-based Native American Bank, the country's only Native-owned nationwide bank. The investment makes Bank of America a 4.9 percent owner of the bank.

