Native American Bank lands significant investment

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.