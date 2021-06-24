Cancel
Fairmont, MN

George M. Jones

Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT — A funeral service for George M. Jones, age 84, of Fairmont, Minn., will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fairmont. Military honors will be provided by the Lee C. Prentice American Legion Post 36 and Martin County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1222 immediately following the service at the church. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Fairmont, Minn. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fairmont.

