Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: GSE Shareholders Mostly Lose Again

During the 2008 financial crisis, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the giant mortgage companies, blew up. These were strange companies: They were publicly traded corporations owned by shareholders, but they were called “government-sponsored enterprises” (or “GSEs”) and had somewhat nebulous government backing. When they blew up, the U.S. government stepped in to bail them out with vast piles of money. The bailout agreements were structured to give the government an 80% stake in the enterprises, plus preferred stock for the money it put in. The government would get a 10% dividend on the preferred stock. Also Fannie ...