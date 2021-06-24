Thursday briefing: Two million with long Covid

Top story: ‘Scale of problem is quite alarming’. Hello, Warren Murray with the news for those who like getting in early. More than 2 million adults in England have experienced coronavirus symptoms lasting over 12 weeks, such as respiratory problems and fatigue, government data suggests. It is double the previous estimate for long Covid. The research by the React-2 study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that 37.7% of those who had symptomatic Covid experienced at least one symptom lasting 12 weeks or more, while 14.8% had three or more persistent symptoms. “The scale of the problem is quite alarming,” said Prof Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University. Dave Smith, 72, from Bristol, has told the Guardian of his experience including 42 positive tests and seven hospital admissions during a persistent infection over the course of 10 months.