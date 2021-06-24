Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

'You never know what someone is going through': Coles shopper left in tears after customer's heartwarming act of kindness at the checkout

By Carina Stathis
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A Coles shopper has burst into tears at the checkout after another customer showed a wonderful act of kindness.

Amanda, from Adelaide, South Australia, wrote of her experience on Facebook and said she was unable to pay for an item as she was on a 'tight budget'.

But to her surprise the customer behind her offered to pay for the product in a heartwarming act of kindness, which had also been reduced to $5 by the cashier.

Feeling blown away from generosity, Amanda said she started 'bawling her eyes out'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ia0rf_0adlSZLY00
Coles shopper Amanda said she was unable to pay for an item as she was on a 'tight budget', but to her surprise the customer behind her offered to pay for the product in a heartwarming act of kindness

'I just want to say thank you,' she wrote online.

'So I've been feeling really down lately and money is very tight so food shopping is on a tight budget.

'I was at the checkout and was going to have to leave an item behind so the lady behind me offered to pay for it.'

'Then the checkout clerk reduced the price to $5 because of this lovely gesture. I just bawled my eyes out in the middle of Coles!' she continued.

'There are still lovely, kind-hearted people out there I am so thankful and I will find a way to pay it forward. Thank you so much whoever you are, you just restored my faith in humanity.'

The incredible act of kindness humbled others online, with one woman saying it was the 'best post' she had read in ages.

Another added the offer was a 'lovely gesture' by both the customer and cashier.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

193K+
Followers
74K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adelaide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. ‘I’m bringing him to the bedroom, turning on my favorite show, and he is mine for the next 2 hours.’: Mom of 3 urges ‘stand in the gap’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. Oops. That kinda sounds like kidnapping. Allow me to explain. When I visit my...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘He doesn’t buy flowers or cook romantic meals, but he always pushes the grocery cart.’: Woman claims ‘love is found’ in small gestures, learns to accept husband as is

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “He always pushes the grocery cart. And when we get back to the truck, he always unlocks the doors immediately so that I can get in, and then proceeds to unload the groceries while I’m sat in the truck with the seat warmers on. Rain or shine. Every time. This is our grocery game plan.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I got the call at 6 p.m., left my kids with my husband and drove to her house with my socks crammed into my Birkenstocks.’: Mom urges others to ‘just show up’ when friends need you’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Once upon a time I was in my early twenties, no children, a job I could leave at work for the most part a full night’s sleep and a partridge in a pear tree. When a friend would have a baby or someone got really sick I would show up with my arms loaded full of home baked goodies, thoughtful cards, meals to their exact liking and honestly I really thought this is what service to the people in my life should look like.
KidsParents Magazine

My Daughter's New Friend Sneaks Snacks From Our Fridge and Pantry, Do I Tell Her Parents?

I noticed my daughter's 13-year-old friend was sneaking snacks from our pantry after I gave them popcorn and ice cream while they were playing outside. The friend comes back inside the house by herself and goes to our fridge and grabs two more ice cream bars and goes straight into the bathroom. I let it pass on the first visit and the second. Maybe she's just really hungry? But it's a little more awkward after the third, fourth, and fifth time! I am concerned she has an eating disorder, or she's restricted from these types of food at home. She seems healthy and her parents are well off. I don't know her parents well, but should I talk to them about my concerns? Edited for length from a post on Reddit.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

This is what it feels like when your wife leaves you for another man

When my wife left me for one of her colleagues, my impulse was to throw myself into work and try to ignore it. We were all in the same industry and the situation was common knowledge among my peers, although nobody made reference to it until it came to the planning of an annual charity ball, at which my wife and I – and her new partner – had previously been regular attendees. It was when a colleague said: “I guess you won’t be going this year…,” that it really hit me that there was no corner of my life that wouldn’t be impacted by her betrayal.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
KidsPosted by
InspireMore

‘We nearly lost him today. I pulled off wrappers. I gave it to him.’: Mom feels guilt for giving son Popsicle that ignited peanut allergy, ‘We’re just trying to keep our kid alive’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I’m sitting here beside my two-year old’s hospital gurney. He looks so tiny curled up sleeping in a bed that was meant to hold an adult. I can feel the sheets without even touching them, every sound and texture of this room is burned forever into my memory, because we’ve been here before. We nearly lost him today.