Modoc County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Siskiyou County; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta; Western Klamath National Forest Thunderstorms Expected over Northern California Thursday This Afternoon and Evening .Low pressure centered off of the California coast will edge southward today focusing scattered thunderstorm activity over Northern California. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 281...282...284 AND 285 * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zones 280...281...282...284 and 285, this includes the the Klamath National Forest, Marble Mountains, Scott Bar Mountains, Shasta National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Lava Beds National Monument and the communities of Happy Camp, Seiad Valley, Etna, Fort Jones, Weed, Mt. Shasta City, Tennant, Canby, Alturas, and Willow Ranch. * Wind: Gusty, quickly shifting outflow wind gusts up to 40 mph range are possible. * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are expected. Isolated dry thunderstorms are also possible, but most are likely to produce at least some rainfall. * Additional Information: Thunderstorms are expected to move generally from east to west. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

