'It was mayhem': The reality behind the scenes of the spectacular 'secret garden' dubbed one of Australia's most Instagrammable destinations

By Alice Murphy
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The reality behind one of Australia's 'most Instagrammable locations' has been revealed in a video that lays bare the lengths some will go for the perfect photo.

The Grounds of Alexandria, eight kilometres from Sydney CBD, was recently transformed into a spectacular jungle inspired by the much-loved Frances Hodgson Burnett novel, The Secret Garden.

Millennials have been visiting the iconic café in their droves to snap photos in front of breathtaking backdrops including blankets of pink and purple flowers and a canopy of yellow blooms draped elegantly overhead.

But while most photos that make it to social media show the garden looking practically deserted, a new video showing throngs of visitors proves the images are likely to have been edited or at least carefully staged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prhvn_0adlSUvv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrO0M_0adlSUvv00

Footage of the site uploaded to Instagram by travel agent turned travel blogger Caitlyn, who posts as 'The Wanderlust Times', captured chaotic scenes of crowds clamouring to nail the perfect shot.

'This place was so beautiful but wow was it crowded.. ever had this happen to you?' Caitlyn wrote in the caption.

'Where is somewhere you took an amazing photo that looks so peaceful but behind the scenes it was mayhem?'

The revelation, which has racked up 514 'likes' since it was posted on Wednesday, drew stunned responses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vv6Kq_0adlSUvv00
Most photos that make it to social media show the garden looking practically deserted 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GQZL_0adlSUvv00
Footage of the site uploaded to Instagram by travel agent turned travel blogger Caitlyn captured chaotic scenes of crowds clamouring to nail the perfect shot (pictured)

'Wow that's crazy, so busy,' one woman replied.

'The struggle is real when trying to take photos while traveling and visiting cool places! said another.

Others thanked Caitlyn for sharing the truth about the location and said they 'loved seeing the reality'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6ET0_0adlSUvv00
The garden (pictured) has been drawing huge crowds in search of Instagram backdrops 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yx07k_0adlSUvv00
Many visitors (one pictured) said they were inspired to go after seeing stunning snaps online

The Grounds opened in Alexandria in 2012 inside a disused pie factory last in operation in the 1920s.

Born from the idea to turn the then industrial concrete car park into a 'thriving urban sanctuary, it includes a landmark café, restaurant and bar, garden, bakery and patisserie, coffee roastery, animal farm and florist.

Weekend craft markets are held at the Grounds, which has also become a favourite location for weddings, birthdays and engagement parties.

