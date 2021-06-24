Wake up like a personal trainer: Fitness star Kayla Itsines reveals her favourite simple breakfast dish - and the type of eggs she doesn't 'normally like'

Australian fitness star Kayla Itsines has shared her favourite 'easy and delicious' breakfast dish.

In a recent Instagram post, the 30-year-old trainer, from Adelaide, said she finds it difficult to decide what to start her day with but often opts for avocado toast topped with poached eggs and smoked salmon.

'I love breakfast but I always find it so hard to choose because there are so many great options!' Kayla wrote.

The co-founder of world famous exercise app SWEAT added that while she doesn't normally like poached eggs, she will eat them when they are served like this.

Australian fitness star Kayla Itsines (pictured) likes to start her day with avocado toast topped with poached eggs and smoked salmon

The 30-year-old trainer said she doesn't normally like poached eggs but will eat them when they are served like this

Kayla's 'easy and delicious' breakfast

1. Toast two slices of bread

2. Mash half an avocado with a fork and add a squeeze of lemon juice

3. Poach, scramble or fry two eggs.

4. Layer the smashed avocado and eggs on the toast.

5. Add your favourite extras like salmon, halloumi or bacon.

6. Season with salt, pepper or chili flakes to taste.

Source: Kayla Itsines via Instagram

A photo of the dish, which has racked up 73,883 'likes' since it was uploaded online on Tuesday, drew delighted responses from many of Kayla's 13million followers.

'Oh I love this!! All my faves!! I do love a poached egg, or an egg in a cup!' one woman replied.

'Definitely a favourite,' said a second, while a third added: 'This looks amazing!'

Others said they eat the same thing but add spinach and cherry tomatoes on top for extra vegetables.

Earlier this month, Kayla revealed her weakness for a more unusual breakfast dish.

She said she loves to start her day with a bowl of chicken congee whenever she can.

The mother-of-one, who shares two-year-old daughter Arna Leia with her ex fiancé, Tobi Pearce, added that she has been 'obsessed' with the rice porridge traditional in Asian countries since first trying it in Dubai in 2017.

'I always eat savoury food first thing in the morning and chicken congee would have to be one of my favourites!' Kayla wrote.

She said she gets 'so excited' when she sees congee on a menu in Australia, and always orders it when she is travelling through Asia.

Kayla said her preferred flavour is rice seasoned with ginger, garlic, green onion, sesame oil, shallots and soy sauce, adding: 'It's honestly SO good.'

While congee is not a typical breakfast choice, dozens of Kayla's 13million followers were quick to voice their agreement.

'Yummm. It's an all day meal!' one woman wrote.

'One of my faves!! You can add hard boiled eggs as well for extra protein,' said another.

A third called it 'my kind of food' while others said Kayla had inspired them to experiment with different types of dishes for breakfast.