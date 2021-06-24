Cancel
Food & Drinks

Healthy Food Challenge: Better Burger

Posted by 
Today's Transitions
 5 days ago

Can we eat a little better with each meal? Today’s Transitions decided to take a healthy-meals-made-easy challenge to see if we could eat nutritionally well in an easy way. We selected three different meal options: a take-home meal kit, a heat-and-eat meal prep service, carryout from a local restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi31p_0adlS9j900

Double Cheeseburger

Carryout, Home Run Burgers & Fries, $8

Wellness Tips:

  • Consider skipping the cheese and top with avocado instead. Avocados are delicious and rich in heart-healthy fats, potassium, and fiber.
  • Skip the fries (and the calories) and add a small garden or fruit salad.
  • Swap out the bun for lettuce to save 150-200 calories.
  • Pile on the veggies to add more nutrients and flavor.

By Lindsay McDonald | Photos by Melissa Donald

P.S. Pick up fresh vegetables at these local farmers markets.

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/
#Healthy Food#Food Challenge#Burgers#Calories#Food Drink#Home Run Burgers Fries
