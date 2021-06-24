Healthy Food Challenge: Better Burger

Single dads wear many hats, ranging from (their kids’) BIGGEST FAN and SUPPORT SYSTEM to LIFE-GUIDE and MONSTER-SLAYER, so it’s only fitting to add PERSONAL CHEF to the mix. When it comes to promoting proper health and nutrition, it can be difficult enough to prepare meals for yourself, but adding extra mouths can complicate matters even further. The good news is preparing delicious, healthy meals for your kids and yourself doesn’t have to be some overly complicated, painstaking struggle. So have no fear; we are here to dispel any anxiety you may have in the kitchen department.