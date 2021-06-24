Healthy Food Challenge: Better Burger
Can we eat a little better with each meal? Today’s Transitions decided to take a healthy-meals-made-easy challenge to see if we could eat nutritionally well in an easy way. We selected three different meal options: a take-home meal kit, a heat-and-eat meal prep service, carryout from a local restaurant.
Double Cheeseburger
Carryout, Home Run Burgers & Fries, $8
Wellness Tips:
- Consider skipping the cheese and top with avocado instead. Avocados are delicious and rich in heart-healthy fats, potassium, and fiber.
- Skip the fries (and the calories) and add a small garden or fruit salad.
- Swap out the bun for lettuce to save 150-200 calories.
- Pile on the veggies to add more nutrients and flavor.
By Lindsay McDonald | Photos by Melissa Donald
P.S. Pick up fresh vegetables at these local farmers markets.