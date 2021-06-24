Assistance is essential in fighting fires

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in a second-floor bedroom at 10561 Konneyaut Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Conneaut Lake firefighters made quick work of a fire at a lakeshore home Wednesday afternoon. Both the speed and the effectiveness of that work would not have been possible if not for assistance from their colleagues at Vernon Central Hose Company, according to Chief John Treacy of Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

In fact, without the textbook example of behind-the-scenes mutual aid from Vernon Central, Conneaut Lake firefighters would have had a more difficult time simply getting to the fire.

With Conneaut Lake’s primary engine going out of service for repair work a week ago, Vernon Central loaned one of its three engines to the company located a little over 5 miles to the west.

“It worked very well today,” Treacy said of the loaned engine designated as 23-2 by virtue of its place in the fleet of Vernon Central, Department 23 for Crawford County. “If we wouldn't have had that engine, we could have gotten the job done, but maybe not as quickly or sufficiently.”

No one was hurt in the fire reported just before 2 p.m. at a two-story home at 10561 Konneyaut Trail. When Conneaut Lake firefighters in their borrowed engine arrived, heavy smoke was billowing from the second floor, near the lakeside end of the home farthest from the road, Treacy said.

No residents were home at the time of the fire, which was reported by a neighbor who managed to remove the family's dog from the house prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The fire appeared to have started in an upstairs bedroom that suffered major damage from the fire. The rest of the second floor also sustained smoke and heat damage, with some smoke and heat damage extending to the first floor, Treacy said. Water damage to the house was minimal.

“The guys made a quick knock down,” Treacy explained.

Without the loaner engine, Conneaut Lake’s tanker truck, which can carry only two firefighters, would have been put into service as the lead engine, according to Treacy, and another of the department’s trucks would have been forced out on fire calls as well, carrying additional crew members.

“It’s not as organized as going over there in one engine,” he said, “and getting the job done as quickly as we did today.”

Chief John Fuller of Vernon Central said that the loan of a truck is the sort of thing that happens frequently among area fire departments.

“John needed a truck; we had one that we could lend him,” Fuller said. “It just worked out. … It’s just one department helping another one, that’s all it is.”

Departmental cooperation was also on display in the response from numerous area departments that were also called to the scene Wednesday. Treacy said the handy placement of a fire hydrant with a “more than adequate water supply” across the street from the residence enabled him to cancel the call for several tankers, but it was better to cancel the call once trucks were on their way then to to delay such a request for assistance.

Vernon Central, Summit, Linesville, Fallowfield, North Shenango, Greenwood and Andover (Ohio) fire departments also responded, Treacy said, as did Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service and Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.

The fire was not considered suspicious, Treacy said, and was being investigated by Erie Insurance claims investigators. The first floor of the residence was still livable and the residents, who reside in Florida for part of the year, had declined Red Cross assistance, he added.

The afternoon call to the lakeshore was not the first time 23-2 has been put to use during its week with Conneaut Lake. Treacy said the engine had already been on “a rash of calls the past week.” In fact, Treacy said, the half-dozen calls 23-2 had responded to were probably as many as Conneaut Lake’s primary engine had been on in the past six months.

Treacy said the new springs needed for Conneaut Lake’s engine and other repairs had been completed and the truck was due back in the fire house Wednesday evening, while 23-2 would be on its way back to Vernon Central around the same time. The borrowed engine had already been thoroughly cleaned.

“We’ll make sure it goes back full of water, full of fuel and as clean as possible,” he said.

“And,” he joked, “I’ll grab some paper towels and get some of the bugs off of the front windshield that we picked up today.”

Fuller wasn’t worried.

“I know they’ll take care of it like it's theirs,” he said. “It’ll come back in tip-top shape.”

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.