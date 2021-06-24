Council Appears To Favor Focus On New Elementary Schools

The Town may be closer to zeroing in on exactly which of the two School Modernization Committee proposals, presented in April, will ultimately receive support. On Tuesday, June 15, the Town Council held a special meeting to further discuss the SMC proposals that lay out the initial phases of a long-term plan to improve the School District’s aging infrastructure. Of the two, several Councilors offered their support for the one that would see Cheshire build two new elementary schools, which would cost the town an estimated $159.4 million.