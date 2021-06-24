Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheshire, CT

Council Appears To Favor Focus On New Elementary Schools

By EDITORIALS
Chesire Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town may be closer to zeroing in on exactly which of the two School Modernization Committee proposals, presented in April, will ultimately receive support. On Tuesday, June 15, the Town Council held a special meeting to further discuss the SMC proposals that lay out the initial phases of a long-term plan to improve the School District’s aging infrastructure. Of the two, several Councilors offered their support for the one that would see Cheshire build two new elementary schools, which would cost the town an estimated $159.4 million.

cheshireherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheshire, CT
Cheshire, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Cheshire, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#High School#Infrastructure#Town#The Town Council#Smc#Councilors#Dodd Middle School#Highland Schools#Chapman Elementary School#Doolittle Norton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.