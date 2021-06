John Bald is a former Ofsted inspector and has written two books on the history of writing and spelling. He is Vice-President of the Conservative Education Society. I first recall seeing Charlotte Leslie, as MP for Bristol North West, quietly standing her ground at Question Time, while Labour MPs bayed and snarled at her like tethered beasts. Around the same time, I attended a meeting she organised at the Royal College of Surgeons with the goal of setting up a similar organisation for teachers. I did not think it would work, partly because the RCS subscription –£618 pa – was too high. State funding would bring government control, much like Ed Balls’ MAs in Labour Education Policy.