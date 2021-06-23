Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What’s Next For Take-Two Interactive Stock After A 7% Drop Last Week?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) has seen a 7% drop over the last five trading days. The company, last week, at the E3 video game showcase, didn’t give fans anything to cheer about, with no announcement of any game. Fans were hoping for an announcement on GTA6 and Bioshock 4, but instead, the company talked about diversity and inclusion, in a trade event known for showcasing the upcoming video games. Now, it is likely that the new games may have not reached that stage of development, where the company may be comfortable to showcase them. It is also possible that Take-Two Interactive may want to announce the games later this year. Nevertheless, the company’s E3 presentation didn’t bode well for its fans as well as the investors, evident from the price drop over the last week.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take Two Interactive#Stock Price#Ttwo#Bioshock 4#Trefis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Technologymodernreaders.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 24,462 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Take-Two Interactive Software Acquires Animation Company Dynamixyz For Undisclosed Sum

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) acquired video-based facial animation services provider, Dynamixyz. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Dynamixyz owns and operates a suite of leading-edge, proprietary motion capture, facial analysis, and complete 3D processing tools and technology that combines computer graphics, computer vision, and machine learning.
Stockspulse2.com

NVDA Stock Price: $1,000 Target From BMO Capital

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a price target increase from $750 to $1,000 from BMO Capital. These are the details. The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a price target increase from $750 to $1,000 from BMO Capital. And BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
StocksForbes

What Are The Catalysts For Palantir’s Stock’s Next Big Breakout?

Government-focused big data and analytics player Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) saw its stock rally following its September 2020 IPO, rising from levels of under $10 per share to over $38 by mid-February 2021. However, the stock has declined since then, and has largely been trading sideways at levels of between $20 and $30 per share over the last few months. The correction was driven by a slightly weaker than expected growth outlook for 2021 and also due to the broader sector rotation happening in the markets, with investors moving funds away from high-growth stocks into value and cyclical stocks, to play the re-opening following Covid-19, and also due to an increasingly hawkish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve. However, we see a couple of catalysts over the near-to-medium term that could drive Palantir stock higher in the coming months.
StocksStreet.Com

What's Next for Stocks Heading Into the Typically Weakest Quarter?

The second quarter of 2021 is now in the books, and it looks good with the S&P 500 rising 8.2%, the DJIA up 4.6%, and the Nasdaq gaining 9.5%. However, under the surface, sharp rotations and sector shifts made for some tricky trading. The most significant shift this quarter was...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Next For Churchill Capital Stock: Technical Levels To Watch

Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE:CCIV) shares gained 9.42% Wednesday, closing at $28.82. The company's shareholders are set to vote July 22 on a SPAC deal with Lucid Motors. Here's a look at technical levels for the SPAC stock. Churchill Capital Daily Chart Analysis. Shares were falling the past few months, but...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bulls Drive Nio's Stock Higher: What's Next?

Nio Inc’s (NYSE:NIO) stock rallied again Wednesday as bullish sentiment in the electric vehicle sector soared. On Tuesday, Citi maintained its Buy rating on the stock and increased its price target from $58.30 to $72. Nio also announced it had accelerated its battery swap charging station program and opened five more stations in Shanghai. The company has now opened 289 of the 500 battery swap stations it plans to have available in China by the end of the year.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Next For Indie Semiconductors Stock After SPAC Deal?

Indie Semiconductors Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning after the company was listed on the Nasdaq schange. The company announced June 10 the completion of its business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR). The combined company now retains the Indie Semiconductor name. Indie Semiconductors was up...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Alibaba's Stock Broke Out: What's Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been a frustrating stock for traders and investors since reaching an all-time high of $319.32 way back on Oct. 27 of last year. The stock has been in a massive downtrend and had lost over 35% of its value when it found a May 13 bottom of $204.39. Any attempt for the stock to reverse the trend and move north has been marred by yet another U.S. sanction headline relating to China or the Chinese government’s own criticism of CEO Jack Ma and the multi-national technology company.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Next For Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Stock?

The Pershing Square Tontine Holdings LTD. (NASDAQ:PSTH) SPAC was moving Wednesday after the SPAC reached a deal with French media conglomerate Vivendi. Over the weekend, Vivendi reached an agreement for a 10% investment in Universal by William Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. The stock is trending on social media sites.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Stages Impressive Bounce Off Last Week's Dismal Drop

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is building off this morning's gains at midday, last seen up 506 points as it stages an impressive comeback from its worst week since October 2020. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is firmly higher, thanks to strength in the energy sector and reopening plays. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is sporting more modest gains, as it attempts to brush off losses from Big Tech bigwigs Amazon.com (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and Netflix (NFLX). Elsewhere, Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping, falling below the $33,000 mark as China continues to tighten restrictions around cryptocurrency mining throughout the country.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,822 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Acquires Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), AT&T (NYSE: T) and WarnerMedia announced the sale of Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic, Ltd., the mobile games studio responsible for Golf Clash, to EA. Under the terms of the agreement, EA will acquire Playdemic for $1.4 billion in cash.
Gamblingpocketgamer.biz

Update: Activision Blizzard clarifies stake in social casino dev Playstudios

Update: Activision Blizzard has clarified a filing that was made today concerning a stake made in social casino developer Playstudios. "Activision Blizzard did not invest $100 million into Playstudios nor increase its investment in the company," said a spokesperson for the company. "We owned an interest in the original Playstudios...
BusinessIGN

Rockstar Co-Founder Dan Houser Has Seemingly Started a New Studio

Rockstar Games co-founder and Grand Theft Auto writer, Dan Houser, has seemingly started up a new video game company studio. As spotted by Rockstar Mag a new company started in the United Kingdom called Absurd Ventures In Games has recently been registered. According to a business listing, Dan Houser is involved with Absurd Ventures in Games as Director.