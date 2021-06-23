What’s Next For Take-Two Interactive Stock After A 7% Drop Last Week?

The stock price of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) has seen a 7% drop over the last five trading days. The company, last week, at the E3 video game showcase, didn’t give fans anything to cheer about, with no announcement of any game. Fans were hoping for an announcement on GTA6 and Bioshock 4, but instead, the company talked about diversity and inclusion, in a trade event known for showcasing the upcoming video games. Now, it is likely that the new games may have not reached that stage of development, where the company may be comfortable to showcase them. It is also possible that Take-Two Interactive may want to announce the games later this year. Nevertheless, the company’s E3 presentation didn’t bode well for its fans as well as the investors, evident from the price drop over the last week.