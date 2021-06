• I’m calling with a suggestion for the animal shelter dilemma. What I’m thinking is perhaps a thrift store that would be simply for the animals, to get the shelter up and running and support the building and the opening. Then it would be an ongoing source of income support for the shelter and the animals and their needs. So, I know that there are other thrift stores in the community, but I think that there would be enough volunteers and people would donate, based on the response from the community so far. So, if people are going to call in and make comments, please make other suggestions that could help. You know, be part of the solution, not the problem.