Nearly half (45 per cent) of UK investment platforms have introduced either two factor authentication (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA) finds research by NextWealth. The rest rely on standard security, such as username and password but most are planning to introduce additional security measures over the next 12 months. Almost a third (30 per cent) plan to introduce 2FA and a similar number (30 per cent) plan to introduce MFA, taking the projected number of platforms using these additional security measures to 86 per cent.