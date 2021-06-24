Erie man to represent himself at murder trial
ERIE — An Erie man accused of killing a former Meadville resident in an attempted robbery of a fast-food restaurant will be representing himself as the case moves forward. At a pre-trial hearing on Monday, Erie Judge John Trucilla granted a request from Markese D. Lampley, 21, to represent himself in the coming murder trial. The Tribune was informed of the results of the pre-trial hearing by Erie Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger.www.meadvilletribune.com