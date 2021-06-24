Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Erie man to represent himself at murder trial

Meadville Tribune
 4 days ago

ERIE — An Erie man accused of killing a former Meadville resident in an attempted robbery of a fast-food restaurant will be representing himself as the case moves forward. At a pre-trial hearing on Monday, Erie Judge John Trucilla granted a request from Markese D. Lampley, 21, to represent himself in the coming murder trial. The Tribune was informed of the results of the pre-trial hearing by Erie Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger.

www.meadvilletribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Government
Meadville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Edinboro, PA
Meadville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
City
Meadville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Pennsylvania State Police#Fast Food#Markese#Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...