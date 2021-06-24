Cancel
How to cook like a MasterChef: Foodie Tessa Boersma reveals how she cooks fish from nose to tail - and her tasty Thai-inspired snapper recipe is the ultimate crowd-pleaser

By Laura House
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Top cook and MasterChef star Tessa Boersma has shared how she creates a mouthwatering dinner dish by preparing a fish from nose to tail.

Inspired by a recent MasterChef Australia challenge which saw contestants create three dishes using a Murray cod, 2020 finalist Tessa took the task on herself to create an easy recipe that's delicious, simple and budget-friendly.

Using a Philips All-in-One Cooker, Tessa created the perfect winter warmer - a Thai-inspired entire fresh snapper with mouthwatering hot and sour broth, noodles and herbs.

To start, turn on your cooker or prepare a pan and sauté four stalks of curry leaves in olive oil until they are crispy and translucent.

Top cook and MasterChef star Tessa Boersma has shared how she creates a mouthwatering dinner dish by preparing a fish from nose to tail

Recipe: How to make Tessa Boersma's Thai-inspired fresh snapper with hot and sour broth

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 whole snapper (1.5kg filleted into 6 individual portions with bones put aside)

500ml good quality chicken stock (salt reduced)

500ml water

1 birdseye chilli (optional)

5cm piece ginger

2 stalks lemongrass, white part only

4 coriander roots, cleaned

2 Kaffir lime leaves, torn

4 stalks of curry leaves, plus an extra 4 stalks of leaves for tempering

2 large cloves of garlic

2 Spring onions

150g cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste 2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbs caster sugar

Juice from 1 large or 2 small limes

To serve

Method

1. Turn on the All-In-One cooker and set to saute for 10 minutes. Add some flavourless oil into the pan and then place the curry leaves in. Stir continuously and cook until they are crispy and translucent. Once cooked place on some paper towel to drain and set aside.

2. Set the cooker to saute for 15 minutes and place the fish head and bones in to cook until just starting to caramelise. Add in the ginger, lemongrass, coriander roots, curry leaves, kaffir lime leaves, garlic, chilli and spring onions. Cook for another 5 minutes stirring constantly.

3. Pour in the chicken stock and water and bring to the boil. Select the sauce thickening setting on low and cook for 15 minutes. Once time is up, turn off the cooker and let the stock sit for 15 minutes with the lid off. Strain the broth through a sieve and discard the bones and aromats. Set the broth aside.

4. Set the All-In-One Cooker to sauté for 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and the tomatoes. Cook for about a minute and then add the broth back in to the pot. Bring the stock to the boil.

5. Add the caster sugar and fish sauce to the broth and stir to combine. Add the pieces of fish.

6. Set the All-In-One Cooker to sauté for 3 minutes. Once time is up, turn off the All-In-One cooker (the fish will keep cooking from the residual heat).

7. While fish is cooking prepare some egg noodles and cook as per the instructions on the pack.

8. To assemble, place a piece of fish in a bowl with some egg noodles. Ladle over some broth and then top with the curry leaves, fresh herbs and more chilli



'The MasterChef challenge was set by the fish god himself, Josh Niland,' Tessa said/

'I have decided to use his philosophy of 'whole fish' cooking to create a recipe for you to make at home using a slightly easier to acquire ingredient than Murray cod, snapper.

'I hope you enjoy!'

