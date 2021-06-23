Cut it in a cutout at any age: How you can pull off this summer’s raciest trend

Sometimes the High Street is flooded with a fashion that seems designed to exclude everyone but teenagers and gym bunnies. Cycling shorts, crop tops, bodycon; for those with less-than-lithe limbs, these looks are more taunt than trend.

You might think the current passion for cut-outs in clothing fits into this category, revealing flesh in areas over which we grown-ups would normally draw a discreet veil (or a voluminous tunic).

Yet actually, this look plays into the fact that we all have very different bodies — indeed, if well-chosen, there’s a cut-out for everyone, no matter your shape, size or age.

You might prefer to keep your waistline under wraps if you’re an apple shape, for example, but are proud of your toned shoulders. Teaming a one-shoulder top, such as this chic Zara one, with some white nautical trousers, bestows instant Riviera glamour.

Gemma Champ shares advice for embracing the summer trend for cut-outs. Pictured: Dress, £29.99, zara.com; sandals, £75, dunelondon.com

Pictured: Blazer, £109 and trousers, £89.99, zara.com; mules £139 kurt geiger.com

If you’re more pear-shaped or hourglass, then a waist-level cutout is a dazzling feature, as shown by this red blazer (centre, again from Zara), teamed with matching trousers. A more relaxed, weekend option is the black cotton dress from Mango (third from right).

If you have beautiful, glossy skin, a cut-out back offers the perfect frame for showing it off. Next’s floral jumpsuit (second from right) is a playful take on the look, while the dress by Sir The Label (third from left) is effortlessly elegant — a perfect garden-party or wedding-guest frock.

Still apprehensive at the thought of revealing your waist, shoulders or back? Then take inspiration from the buttoned-up Victorians, who knew something of the power of the merest glimpse of flesh. This strict, Victorian-style crepe-de-chine blouse from Iris & Ink (second from left) is a timeless cut-out style you’ll keep for years.

Black cotton dress, £49.99, mango.com; sandals, £45, charleskeith.co.uk

Jumpsuit, £44, next.co.uk; sandals, £45, charles keith.co.uk