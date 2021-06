This corn avocado black bean salsa is fresh and robust and has the perfect amount of heat. And it’s hearty enough to be served as a side salad!. Making a fresh batch of salsa to eat outside on a balmy night is one of my favorite things to do in the summer. It means the season of long warm days is officially here. When I eat salsa, I want it to be hearty as well as piquant. Don’t skimp on the veggies or the level of heat – I want all of the tasty salsa components. That’s where my recipe for corn avocado black bean salsa comes into play.