Alumna Julia Lynch cringes to recall the first few times she had to speak in front of an audience. Her face often flushed and she would stammer because of her uneasiness. But during her junior year of high school, Lynch joined the debate team, and her anxiety began to wane each time she entered a competition. It continued in college as Lynch fortified her skills on the University of Miami Debate team and eventually became its president. Although she graduated with a degree in finance and legal studies in spring 2020, Lynch now continues to volunteer with the Urban Debate League in Washington, D.C. Through the organization, Lynch volunteers on weekends and some evenings to help underrepresented high schoolers, and those whose native language is not English, to hone their speaking skills.