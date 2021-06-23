Cancel
New Toyota Yaris Cross prototype review

By John McIlroy
AutoExpress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toyota Yaris Cross isn’t quite a class leader on practicality or driving fun, but is a very credible entry into the bulging small SUV category nonetheless. Its mix of a hybrid powertrain that delivers strong efficiency, a good-quality cabin, neatly integrated tech and solid build quality should mean that those sold on its funky looks will get a great ownership proposition thrown into the deal.

www.autoexpress.co.uk
