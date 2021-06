Prince Harry is back in London. On Friday, June 25, the former royal flew to the U.K. for the first time since April 2021, when he attended the funeral of his grandfather Prince Phillip. He will remain in the country for a July 1 ceremony honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, during which a memorial statue will be unveiled at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden. The date will mark what would have been the Princess of Wales's 60th birthday.